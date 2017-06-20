Secure Email Based
Swiss Privacy

Data Security and Neutrality

ProtonMail is incorporated in Switzerland and all our servers are located in Switzerland. This means all user data is protected by strict Swiss privacy laws.

End-to-End Encryption

Automatic Email Security

All emails are secured automatically with end-to-end encryption. This means even we cannot decrypt and read your emails. As a result, your encrypted emails cannot be shared with third parties.

Anonymous Email

Protect Your Privacy

No personal information is required to create your secure email account. By default, we do not keep any IP logs which can be linked to your anonymous email account. Your privacy comes first.

Open Source

Free Secure Email

We believe email privacy should be available to all. That's why our code is open source and basic ProtonMail accounts are always free. You can support the project by donating or upgrading to a paid account.

Easy to Use

Security without the hassle

ProtonMail can be used on any device without software install. ProtonMail secure email accounts are fully compatible with other email providers. You can send and receive emails normally.

Modern Inbox Design

Security with Productivity

The ProtonMail inbox is optimized for productivity. Each detail within our secure email service is optimized to help you better read, organize, and send email.

Security Meets Modern Design

Our next-generation inbox is designed to help you work faster by being easy to use. The encryption we use to ensure email privacy is completely invisible.

Physical Security

ProtonMail's infrastructure resides in Europe's most secure datacenter, underneath 1000 meters of solid rock.

Learn more about our security features
Our story begins where the web was born, at CERN.

We are scientists, engineers, and developers working to protect
civil liberties online.

ProtonMail was founded in 2013 by scientists who met at CERN and were drawn together by a shared vision of a more secure and private Internet. Since then, ProtonMail has evolved into a global effort to protect civil liberties and build a more secure Internet, with team members also hailing from Caltech, Harvard, ETH Zurich and many other research institutions.

Today, we help our community of millions of users secure their private data online. More than 10,000 supporters have assisted us in this mission by donating to make this project possible. Thanks to your support, we are continuing to develop state of the art email privacy and security technology from our home base of Geneva, Switzerland.

BASED IN SWITZERLANDWITH GLOBAL SUPPORT

Privacy is a fundamental human right.
Your support helps us to protect privacy world-wide.

ProtonVPN has launched
ProtonVPN has launched and ProtonVPN Beta is ending soon

We are excited to announce that ProtonVPN finally launched this morning and is now open to the general public. This is an important milestone in our mission to provide…

Posted on 20 June 2017 17 Comments

Encrypted email for HIPAA compliance
The benefits of using encrypted email for HIPAA compliance

HIPAA compliance for email means protecting your patients, securing your data against hacks, and preserving their records for years. An encrypted email solution makes it easy…

Posted on 27 September 2018 44 Comments

GDPR compliance and email security
Everything about GDPR compliance and email security

Encrypted email can help you comply with privacy laws, limit the risk of hacks and data breaches, and improve your company’s overall online security strategy…

Posted on 24 May 2018 63 Comments

ProtonMail Professional – Encrypted Email for Organizations
Introducing ProtonMail Professional – Encrypted Email for Organizations

Today, we’re happy to announce a brand new ProtonMail plan. With ProtonMail Professional, encrypted email is finally available for organizations…

Posted on 3 August 2017 30 Comments

