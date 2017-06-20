ProtonMail is incorporated in Switzerland and all our servers are located in Switzerland. This means all user data is protected by strict Swiss privacy laws.
End-to-End Encryption
Automatic Email Security
All emails are secured automatically with end-to-end encryption. This means even we cannot decrypt and read your emails. As a result, your encrypted emails cannot be shared with third parties.
Anonymous Email
Protect Your Privacy
No personal information is required to create your secure email account. By default, we do not keep any IP logs which can be linked to your anonymous email account. Your privacy comes first.
Open Source
Free Secure Email
We believe email privacy should be available to all. That's why our code is open source and basic ProtonMail accounts are always free. You can support the project by donating or upgrading to a paid account.
Easy to Use
Security without the hassle
ProtonMail can be used on any device without software install. ProtonMail secure email accounts are fully compatible with other email providers. You can send and receive emails normally.
Modern Inbox Design
Security with Productivity
The ProtonMail inbox is optimized for productivity. Each detail within our secure email service is optimized to help you better read, organize, and send email.
Security Meets Modern Design
Our next-generation inbox is designed to help you work faster by being easy to use. The encryption we use to ensure email privacy is completely invisible.
We are scientists, engineers, and developers working to protect civil liberties online.
ProtonMail was founded in 2013 by scientists who met at CERN and were drawn together by a shared vision of a more secure and private Internet. Since then, ProtonMail has evolved into a global effort to protect civil liberties and build a more secure Internet, with team members also hailing from Caltech, Harvard, ETH Zurich and many other research institutions.
Today, we help our community of millions of users secure their private data online. More than 10,000 supporters have assisted us in this mission by donating to make this project possible. Thanks to your support, we are continuing to develop state of the art email privacy and security technology from our home base of Geneva, Switzerland.
BASED IN SWITZERLANDWITH GLOBAL SUPPORT
Privacy is a fundamental human right. Your support helps us to protect privacy world-wide.